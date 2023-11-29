A fascinating love story

Zee TV’s latest offering, Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, featuring Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja, delves into the intricacies of today’s love dynamics.

With each episode, viewers can expect to be drawn deeper into the lives of Amruta and Virat, witnessing the evolution of their relationship against the canvas of their differentiated family backgrounds and the inevitable challenges that love must overcome.

Sriti says, “Being a part of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is a thrilling experience and Zee TV has been my home for the longest time. Returning to the channel is homecoming and working opposite Arjit will always be a delightful experience. We are not just co-stars but great friends, and I hope our friendship and chemistry translates onto screen. I must say that Arjit is an exemplary professional and with our relatable show, we hope to touch the hearts of the audience in a unique and unforgettable way.”