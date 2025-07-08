A fit body is the ultimate symbol of self-respect, says Krishna Shroff

Krishna Shroff, the dynamic founder of MMA Matrix Gyms and Matrix Fight Night (MFN), has established herself as a trailblazer in India’s fitness and combat sports industry. With a visionary approach, Krishna has spearheaded the expansion of MMA Matrix Gyms, having signed 20+ franchises pan-India since 2022, making fitness accessible to countless individuals. She gets candid with us and shares about her fitness routine and more……