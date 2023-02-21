A guided tour to Jasmin Bhasin’s home

Jasmin Bhasin recently gave a tour of her home. From showing off her walk-in wardrobe, to sharing a glimpse of her favourite wall in the house to awards won by her, the video she posted on social media had it all that Jasmine holds dear.

In the video clip, Jasmin says, “Home for me is a place that comforts you, a place where someone is waiting for you and where you can just be yourself. And, this is home for me. My pets are always waiting for me.”