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Home / Entertainment / "A journey that continues to amaze me...": Hrithik Roshan marks 15 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with heartfelt tribute to film and team

"A journey that continues to amaze me...": Hrithik Roshan marks 15 years of 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with heartfelt tribute to film and team

Actor calls the film a "deeply transformative" journey, thanks director Zoya Akhtar and the cast for creating a movie that continues to resonate with audiences

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 11:47 AM Jul 16, 2026 IST
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adventures A still from 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.' Image credit/ANI.
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Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan marked the 15th anniversary of the acclaimed film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' with a heartfelt social media tribute, describing the 2011 movie as a transformative experience that continues to hold personal and professional significance for him.

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Sharing a reflective note on Instagram, Hrithik celebrated the film as more than just a cinematic milestone and described it as "a journey that continues to amaze me." The actor reflected on how his character Arjun became closely connected with his own personal journey.

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"Arjun was a character who allowed me to channel on screen a conundrum I was dealing with in real life," Hrithik wrote.

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The actor also praised director Zoya Akhtar for creating an environment that encouraged artistic freedom and collaboration throughout the filmmaking process.

"As we got closer to shooting, across many conversations with Zoya, I found a director and collaborator who let the actor in me run free. The confidence she had in her process was unshakable, and it allowed her to liberate all of us artists on set," he wrote.

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Reflecting on the bond shared by the cast and crew during production, Hrithik recalled the experience with warmth and gratitude.

"We were a bunch of fools having fun, and in hindsight creating something meaningful in the process. Thank you Zo for allowing us to be fools," he wrote.

Describing the making of the film as a "deeply transformative and cathartic experience," Hrithik credited the entire team for creating a film that has continued to connect with audiences over the years.

Addressing his co-stars Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin, along with the film's technical and creative teams, he wrote: "Together we created a film that continues to speak to audiences even 15 years later. We did this. And most importantly, we had fun while doing it!" He concluded his tribute by expressing gratitude for being part of the project. "Thank you universe for the opportunity to be a part of this magical film," Hrithik wrote.

Released in theatres on July 15, 2011, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment banner.

The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin.

The road-trip drama follows three friends as they embark on a journey across Spain, where they participate in adventurous activities including the Running of the Bulls, skydiving, scuba diving and the Tomatina festival.

The film received widespread appreciation for its storytelling, visual appeal, performances, music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and Javed Akhtar's poetry. Over the years, the movie has developed a strong fan following and attained cult status among audiences.

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