A look at Operation Ganga

History TV18 has announced the launch of its new documentary The Evacuation: Operation Ganga, which tells the gripping tale of one of the largest evacuation operations of the 21st century, carried out by the Indian Government in Ukraine.
Narrated by media commentator and defence analyst Maroof Raza, the documentary presents the first-hand accounts of Indian students stuck in war-ravaged Ukraine.
