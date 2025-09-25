A Navratra food trail through Chandigarh

As the sun sets over Chandigarh, the city hums with the sounds of celebration. It’s Navratra — nine nights of devotion, music, dance, and of course, food. For those fasting or simply soaking in the festive spirit of the season, the city’s restaurants are offering their special food: thalis that blend tradition, creativity and a deep sense of reverence.

Advertisement

At Hyatt Centric-Chandigarh, the spirit of the festival comes alive in the heart of Corby’s. The hotel has unveiled its Sacred Flavors – Navratri Special Thali, a soulful spread that feels more like a ritual than a meal. From the very first bite of Jamikand Ki Tikki to the delicate sweetness of Sabudana Kheer, every dish speaks of carefully balanced flavours. Executive Chef Puspendu Sen shares, “With our Navratra Thali, we wanted to showcase authentic Satvik flavours using fresh, seasonal ingredients.” There’s a warmth in the thali — both in flavour and philosophy. Kacche Kele Ke Kofte, Paneer Tamatar Kali Mirch and Kuttu Ki Poori are the stars, accompanied by cooling Anar Mint Raita.

Just a short drive away, The Lalit-Chandigarh is offering a different kind of celebration. Here, tradition meets elegance at Baluchi, where the Navratra Thali takes center stage. The thali here features crispy Sabudana delights, soft Kuttu Puris, seasonal sabzis, and flavour-rich curries. And for those with a sweet tooth, mithais make the meal complete. Everything is made without onion or garlic.

Advertisement

Adding to the fasting/feasting times, Social- Chandigarh is undoubtedly playful. Known for its bold flavours and quirky presentation, Social’s take on Navratra food is anything but conventional. But make no mistake — it’s still deeply rooted in tradition. Both the Elante and Sector 7 Social outlets are offering a Navratra menu that’s vibrant, creative, and vrat-friendly. Their Navratra Thali includes comforting classics like Aloo Jeera, Paneer in Tomato Gravy, and Falahari Poori, served alongside creamy Sabudana Kheer and crispy Vadas.

But the real surprise is the Aloo & Banana Tikki Chaat and Mix Fruit Ice Cream with Kuttu Crumble. Social’s twist? Pairing these age-old recipes with Angoor Chutney and modern plating that makes even the humble Khichdi look Instagram-worthy. And these are not the few, Navratra Thalis are part and parcel of all major eateries in the town.