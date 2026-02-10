A play-full week in tricity!

As one of the world’s largest international theatre festivals, Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026, opened in Chandigarh on Monday, the air at Tagore Theatre was thick with anticipation. The participating troupes were at various stages of preparation: at the centre of the stage, a courtroom set was being assembled, while sound checks echoed through the hall. Groups occupied every available space, rehearsing and finding their bearings. From director Abhishek Sharma overseeing the arrangements to a mali squabbling with guards over a missing plant, the afternoon unfolded with drama both on and off the stage.

In the midst of it all, we spotted renowned theatre director, set designer and actor Avtar Sahni, watching the technical rehearsal by the Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts group as they prepared Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai, the festival’s opening play.

With over five decades of experience on stage, Sahni admitted to having butterflies in his stomach. “That’s the beauty of theatre,” he said. “No two performances are ever the same. From an actor’s health and mood to the audience’s response, every outing becomes a completely new experience.”

Vijay Tendulkar’s play Khamosh! Adaalat Jaari Hai has been staged countless times. What made him pick this one? “When it was written in the 1960s, women occupied a far more subordinate position in society,” he said. “Even in 2026, despite all our talk of women’s liberation and freedom, I don’t think things are very different from the ’60s or ’70s.” Questioning the divide between men and women, Sahni added, “The only difference is sex. Emotions, intellect, capability — aren’t they the same? This unequal treatment of the sexes has never felt right to me. So, without changing a single line, I have presented Leela Benare and her rebellion against the system.”

Interestingly, Sahni’s long journey in theatre had a simple beginning. He played a monkey in a Ramleela performance in Shimla. Fascinated by Anupam Kher’s comic interludes during the production, he too started at the very basics — first as a background performer, and gradually moved on to monologues on the school stage.

It was during his college years in Ambala that someone told him about the National School of Drama. The idea that he could be formally trained, and even get paid, to pursue theatre, which at the time was far from mainstream, left Sahni pleasantly surprised. He cleared the NSD entrance exam and secured a scholarship.

In his early years, Sahni recalled his mother’s concern about his chosen field; whether theatre could provide a livelihood. “I managed,” he said simply, with modesty. Though he has appeared in films like Dil Se, Sarfarosh, Omkara, Highway and The Accidental Prime Minister, commanding substantial fees, Sahni’s heart belongs the stage. “Films are basi (stale),” he said, “nothing matches the magic of live shows. When you choose to follow your passion, you have to be completely honest with it.” With that, he signed off and headed back to his troupe.

From Mauritius, with love

On the second day of Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026, Chandigarh will see a performance from Mauritius — Samay Chakra, staged by Vacoas Rang Bhoomi Kala Mandir.

Directed by Rajeshwar Seetohul, Samay Chakra addresses pressing environmental concerns, with Seetohul himself portraying the character of Samay..

A treat for Tricity

Bharat Rang Mahotsav 2026 by the National School of Drama, New Delhi, under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs, Chandigarh Administration, is a feast for tricity theatre lovers.

Here’s what to watch:

February 11: Kaal Roopam

February 12: Mahabhoj

February 13: Mahanagar Ke Jugnua

All the plays are at Tagore Theatre, Sector 18-B, Chandigarh, 6:30 pm daily.