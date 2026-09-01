A R Rahman announces memoir ‘Rahman: A Renaissance’, co-authored with Rupa Chakravarty

Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman is set to turn the spotlight on his own life and creative journey with Rahman: A Renaissance, a memoir co-authored with writer Rupa Chakravarty.

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Announcing the book on X, Rahman, 59, described it as a closer look at the music, ideas, challenges and influences that have shaped his world.

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“A new chapter begins. Rupa Chakravarty and I come together as co-authors for Rahman: A Renaissance,” he wrote.

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The announcement was accompanied by a photograph of Rahman seated beside a piano, with Chakravarty standing behind him.

According to a press release, the memoir will trace Rahman’s journey from his early years and artistic evolution to the experiences, ideas and philosophies that continue to inform his music.

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For Rahman, music is closely tied to the evolution of the mind and the experiences that accompany it.

“My music comes from the constant evolution of my mind. The challenges, aspirations, dilemmas and tests I go through, the brotherhood I experience, the psychological turmoil — they are all interconnected,” he said.

“In some way, all of them become a part of the music I make. Through this book, I hope to share some of the moments, influences and ideas that have shaped that journey,” he added.

Rahman began his career in the film industry working with composers, including Malayalam composer M K Arjunan and maestro Ilaiyaraaja, before making his full-fledged debut as a composer with Mani Ratnam’s Roja in 1992. He went on to compose music for films including Yoddha, Bombay, Lagaan, Rang De Basanti and Rockstar.

Over the course of his career, Rahman has won seven National Film Awards for music direction. His international honours include two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe for his work on Danny Boyle’s Slumdog Millionaire (2008).

Chakravarty, who is co-authoring the memoir, is a poet, writer, artist, singer and choreographer.