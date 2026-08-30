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Home / Entertainment / A.R. Rahman records three songs for Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The Next Generation

A.R. Rahman records three songs for Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom: The Next Generation

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 05:56 PM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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A R RAHMAN AND SHEKHAR KAPOOR
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National Award winner Shekhar Kapur is set to revisit his iconic film Masoom with a fresh take titled Masoom: The Next Generation. The original film, which released 43 years ago, holds a special place in Indian cinema and continues to be regarded as a cult classic. The latest update on the much awaited film is that Academy Award winner A. R. Rahman has already begun work on the project.

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Rahman will compose the music for the film and has already recorded three songs in Los Angeles. He will also co- produce the project alongside Shekhar Kapur.

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Shekhar and Rahman’s association dates back to 2002, when they collaborated on the Bollywood style musical Bombay Dreams in London. The musical came into being after Shekhar introduced Andrew Lloyd Webber to Bollywood music, eventually bringing Rahman on board for the production.

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Masoom: The Next Generation is a fresh take on Shekhar Kapur’s iconic drama. Like the original, the film will explore changing family dynamics, identity and relationships across generations.

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