A R Rahman to perform at Attari border in tribute to BSF

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer A R Rahman will perform at the Attari Border in a musical tribute to the Border Security Force, the makers of upcoming film “Main Vaapas Aaunga” announced.

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Titled “Jai Ho - A Tribute to the Bravehearts”, the event will be held on Sunday, scheduled between 4.30 pm and 5.30 pm during the parade ceremony at JCP Stadium, Attari border in Punjab.

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The performance, organised by the team of director Imtiaz Ali’s “Main Vaapas Aaunga”, is being billed as a first-of-its-kind tribute to the BSF personnel who guard India’s borders.

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Rahman, a Padma Bhushan awardee, will be joined at the event by Ali, actor Vedang Raina and singers Mohit Chauhan, Pooja Tiwari and Nargis, who have contributed to the film’s music.

Representatives of the film’s producers — Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary — will also be present.

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Billed as a “charming story of love and longing”, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” stars Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari Wagh and Naseeruddin Shah alongside Raina.

The film also marks the reunion of the celebrated trio of Ali, Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who previously collaborated on “Rockstar”, “Tamasha” and “Amar Singh Chamkila”.

“Main Vaapus Aaunga” is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 12.