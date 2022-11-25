A slice of Korea

Nexus Elante Mall is hosting a four-day Korea Fair to showcase the culture of Korea. The mall has collaborated with the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korea Trade Investment Promotion Agency to offer unique experience to the visitors.
Over 16 companies with more than 50 brands have displayed their products. The products include jewellery, cosmetics, stationary, clothes, snacks and electronics.
On till November 27.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...
Vigilance Bureau starts probing 'disproportionate assets' case against former Punjab deputy CM OP Soni
Vigilance SSP Varinder Singh confirms the development saying...