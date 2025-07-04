A star for Deepika

Deepika Padukone will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, making her the first Indian actor to be felicitated with the honour.

Hollywood Chamber of Commerce shared the news on its Instagram page on Wednesday night.

“A new group of entertainment professionals in the categories of Motion Pictures, Television, Live Theatre/Live Performance, Radio, Recording, and Sports Entertainment have been selected to receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Walk of Fame Selection Panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce,” the post read.

“We are honoured to welcome you to the Walk of Fame Class of 2026!” it added.

Padukone will receive the star along with a host of popular Hollywood actors including Emily Blunt, Timothee Chalamet, Marion Cotillard, Stanley Tucci, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, filmmakers Chris Columbus and Tony Scott. From the television industry, The Office creator Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Chef Gordon Ramsay, Bradley Whitford, and Noah Wyle will be honoured.

Each star honours artistes from the worlds of film, television, music, radio, and live performance for their impact on popular culture.

In 2011, renowned Indian conductor Zubin Mehta received a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. Before Mehta, Indian-origin American actor Sabu Dastagir, known his work in films during the 1940s, received a star Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Padukone has emerged as one of the top stars of India since she made her Bollywood debut with 2007’s Om Shanti Om.

She was also named one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people in 2018 and received the TIME100 Impact Award.