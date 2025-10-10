DT
Home / Entertainment / A star is born in Tu Meri Poori Kahani

A star is born in Tu Meri Poori Kahani

Arhaan Pateel on his debut and journey to tinsel town

TNS
Updated At : 06:08 AM Oct 10, 2025 IST
Arhaan Pateel.
Though Tu Meri Poori Kahani might not have got box office numbers but have garnered appreciation for Arhaan Pateel. His compelling debut as Rohan has garnered positive reviews. Arhaan opens up about the emotional depth of his first role, the lessons learned from his days in modelling and sales, and how his unique background — from a small town in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh to training in martial arts and tabla — continues to shape his path in the film industry.

From a small-town boy in Sehore to Mahesh Bhatt’s leading man, what has been the most challenging hurdle you’ve overcome in this journey?

To be very honest, playing the character of Rohan itself was extremely challenging. I had to really work on myself to get all the emotions correct. It was rather hard to get there.

How did these early experiences of modelling and sales shape your attitude towards your film career?

I believe in complete honesty and sincerity in whatever I take up in life. That’s how I did modelling and sales, followed by acting. I believe I would continue to do so for my future projects.

You are a trained martial artiste and tabla player. How do you balance these diverse skills, and do you see them influencing your acting choices going forward?

Yes, I am trained in both. I learn skills to keep my mind and body engaged. Both the skills are different, but help me keep disciplined. I am sure they help my life and career is some way or the other.

What was working with Mahesh Bhatt like?

The character was given to me keeping in mind the background that I come from and the emotions that would be required to do this film. This character held a lot of depth, emotions, purity, truthfulness, and dedication towards achieving somebody else’s dream, and serving my father in this film. And for this film, as I was narrated, the makers had to clear vision of what they were looking for, and I’m glad I could embrace their narrative and portray it with due guidance from my mentors.

