Home / Entertainment / A star who chose stories over stardom...

A star who chose stories over stardom...

From Furlow to future films: Gurpreet Ghuggi’s vision for 2026

Mona
Updated At : 06:04 AM Dec 13, 2025 IST
Actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, a significant staple in Punjabi cinema, has lived his professional inning on his own terms. With hit films like Ardaas, Carry on Jatta, Uda Aida, Manje Bistre among others, he is seen in different genres. As his film Furlow hits Chaupal, the actor–comedian opens up on his illustrious journey.

The long, illustrious innings

Gurpreet Ghuggi is not just imitable part of almost all hit franchises, he is playing the lead in his 50s and enjoying a busy calendar. He levels his long and consistent innings to ‘mental fitness’. “If you want to do well in any field, is of utmost importance to stay in good mental health. Everything stems from it, even your physical health. If you take care of your mental health, you will enjoy a long innings, whichever field you chose to be in,” he shares.

Furlow on OTT

Furlow is what he calls a good example of parallel cinema. No star power but a story that brings laughs along with social drama is how he envisions it. “I could have asked any star to do a guest appearance and nobody would have refused, but I chose to go this way for I believe in stories that I want to tell.” Not just Furlow, Ghuggi aims to do at least two such films in year 2026.

The downfall of cinema

Theatregoers have embraced OTT, and for this Ghuggi doesn’t blame the streaming services but the content in films. “Punjabi and Hindi films audience are the same. In busy lifestyles, it takes a lot to make a person step into cinema. In the race of Rs 100 crores, people are serving anything and that has led to cinema witnessing a fall.” He gives examples of South Indian cinema, their stars, be it Allu Arjun or Rajinikanth, their audience still make sure to go cinemas despite OTT. So, will Hindi and Punjabi audience as long as they are served good cinema, he believes.

Home is where heart is

With number of Hindi films in his career, including Namastey London, Singh is Kingg, Cuttputlli and Dunki, his heart lies in Pollywood. Even after staying for seven long years in Mumbai, he keeps coming back to Punjab to do films. “I don’t think I am the right fit for them. Even though I have wonderful friends there, I wouldn’t be part of any film or series that has vulgarity. I am happy here doing cinema that I believe in.”

Tricity is now ‘try’city

While most successful stars head to Canada, Ghuggi has stayed put closer home. Not that its changing character is lost on him. “Tricity is now turning into ‘Try’city. Everything is being tried. While it good that new things are coming, but meaningless development needs be checked.”

Next, to be seen in Top Cop, where he plays an investigative officer, Ghuggi has also passed his love for cinema to his son Sukhan Waraich, whose first film will go on the floor next year. “His film is based on hit Punjabi novel Chaali Din and is a motivational drama,” says the proud father!

As the year turns, Ghuggi looks forward to keep doing meaningful cinema, and take life a bit slow. Travelling and enjoying life in its slow pace on his mind. Getting an RV is on his mind, and ours too…

Furlow is streaming on Chaupal.

