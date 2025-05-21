Actress Ruchi Gujjar walked the red carpet at Cannes wearing a specially crafted necklace featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photos in it. “The necklace is more than jewellery—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage,” Ruchi shared. “By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights.” She wore a lehenga designed by Roopa Sharmaa.

