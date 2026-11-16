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Home / Entertainment / A taste of royal Patiala: Music, dance and cuisine bring the Darbar to Chandigarh

A taste of royal Patiala: Music, dance and cuisine bring the Darbar to Chandigarh

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:19 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Manjari Chaturvedi
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Candles lit the path into The Chandigarh Golf Club on Sunday evening, and anyone who followed them walked into old Patiala.

The Patiala Darbar, an invitation-only mehfil from the Royal Gharana Series by Manjari Chaturvedi, filled the club with guests in formals and traditional wear. It was an initiative of the Ganga Jamuna Culture Foundation, managed by Sufi Kathak Centre, and the hosting was beautifully done.

At 8 pm, Ustad Jawaad Ali Khan, grandson of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, took the stage with music from the royal court's own repertoire, while Manjari Chaturvedi danced as the courtesans once did.

Between the music and the courses, the room kept its own taal, and nobody seemed to be watching the clock.

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Ran Baas, The Palace Patiala, catered the evening and the starters ranged widely. Among them was a tikki of yam, sweet potato and peas, stuffed with yogurt and mint. Fish from Patiala's fish bazaar was coated in a carom-seed gram flour batter, deep fried and wrapped in rice paper.

The dish most likely to raise eyebrows was the mirchi da halwa, a chilli halwa tucked into sweet tarts. Executive Chef Palwinder Singh told The Tribune, "It is served with a khurchan made by reducing the milk for a longer time, till it curdles up. The kitchen uses desi khand or jaggery."

From the stage to the table, the evening drew on one source: Patiala's royal court. The court belongs to history, but for one evening, Chandigarh heard its music, tasted flavours inspired by its kitchens and dressed for the occasion.

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