A touch of India, a world of couture: Anamika Khanna takes Indian couture to London for a dazzling Diwali celebration

Indian couture took centre-stage in London as celebrated designer Anamika Khanna presented an exclusive showcase at the UK–India Creative Circle’s Diwali celebration, held last weekend at the prestigious Royal Automobile Club, Pall Mall.

In collaboration with Amrapali Jewels, the presentation brought together the worlds of couture and fine jewellery, offering an evocative celebration of Indian artistry, heritage and contemporary design.

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Known for her distinctive design vocabulary, Anamika has carved a unique space in Indian fashion by seamlessly blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. Her creations explore the interplay of heritage and modernity, bringing together intricate detailing, rich textures and artistic expression. Through her evolving couture language, she continues to reinterpret India's craft traditions for a new generation of global fashion audiences.

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The London showcase offered an opportunity to take this distinctive vision to an international stage, placing Indian couture and craftsmanship within the wider narrative of global fashion and cultural exchange. Speaking about the showcase, Anamika said, “Diwali has always been a celebration of light, beauty, craftsmanship and new beginnings, and I was delighted to be able to bring my work to London as part of this very special evening. For me, fashion is a powerful way of telling stories and connecting cultures, and this collaboration with the UK–India Creative Circle, alongside the artistry and jewellery of Amrapali, is a wonderful expression of that connection. It was a special moment to celebrate with an audience that represents the extraordinary creative relationship between India and the UK.”

Echoing the sentiment, Tarang Arora, CEO and Creative Director of Amrapali Jewels, said, “At Amrapali, jewellery has always been a way of preserving and expressing the many stories that make up India's cultural heritage. Our craft draws from centuries of tradition, yet continues to evolve through the way we interpret it for contemporary audiences. Collaborating with Anamika Khanna in London offered an opportunity to bring these traditions into conversation with a distinctive couture language. It was a celebration of the creativity and craftsmanship that India has to offer, and of how our heritage can find resonance with audiences across the world.”

The showcase was part of the UK–India Creative Circle's annual Diwali celebration, which brought together influential voices from fashion, luxury, music, media, business and culture. Hosted by Dr R Sri Ram, Founder and Executive Chair of the UK–India Creative Circle, the evening celebrated the enduring creative relationship between India and the UK through a vibrant coming together of fashion, jewellery and music.

Adding to the cultural splendour of the evening, the London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) presented a specially curated musical performance, featuring classical compositions for string quartet alongside arrangements of celebrated works by Indian composer AR Rahman. The celebrations continued with a contemporary DJ set presented by Club Blue, powered by British rapper, producer and artist Lancey Foux, alongside Asian DJs Kizzi and Amari.