DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Entertainment / Aadesh Chaudhary essays the role of a detective in The H Files

Aadesh Chaudhary essays the role of a detective in The H Files

In an exciting departure from the conventional, actor Aadesh Chaudhary is stepping into the shoes of a detective—but not just any detective. With his latest project titled The H Files, Aadesh is on a mission not just to entertain but...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In an exciting departure from the conventional, actor Aadesh Chaudhary is stepping into the shoes of a detective—but not just any detective. With his latest project titled The H Files, Aadesh is on a mission not just to entertain but also to enlighten. The show, set to premiere on Bottoms Up Studios' YouTube channel, dives deep into health-related mysteries, featuring a gripping investigative format never seen before. Aadesh says, “In today’s time, maintaining good health has become crucial and the concept of The H Files sounded very interesting. There’s a lot of misinformation on the internet, so my friend and producer Kunal (Garud)—who also owns Clink Communication and Bottoms Up Studios—and I came up with this idea to present it through The H Files, blending acting with meaningful information.” Releasing every Tuesday and Thursday, The H Files promises to be both educational and gripping.

Aadesh will play a detective, tackling puzzling cases. Aadesh says, “I’m playing a detective who investigates different cases and shares that knowledge with people. Nobody has ever presented health-related facts in a detective style before, so The H Files will be an unexpected and exciting watch.”

Known for his impactful performances in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai and Laal Ishq, Aadesh has always leaned toward content with depth.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper