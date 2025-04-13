In an exciting departure from the conventional, actor Aadesh Chaudhary is stepping into the shoes of a detective—but not just any detective. With his latest project titled The H Files, Aadesh is on a mission not just to entertain but also to enlighten. The show, set to premiere on Bottoms Up Studios' YouTube channel, dives deep into health-related mysteries, featuring a gripping investigative format never seen before. Aadesh says, “In today’s time, maintaining good health has become crucial and the concept of The H Files sounded very interesting. There’s a lot of misinformation on the internet, so my friend and producer Kunal (Garud)—who also owns Clink Communication and Bottoms Up Studios—and I came up with this idea to present it through The H Files, blending acting with meaningful information.” Releasing every Tuesday and Thursday, The H Files promises to be both educational and gripping.

Aadesh will play a detective, tackling puzzling cases. Aadesh says, “I’m playing a detective who investigates different cases and shares that knowledge with people. Nobody has ever presented health-related facts in a detective style before, so The H Files will be an unexpected and exciting watch.”

Known for his impactful performances in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai and Laal Ishq, Aadesh has always leaned toward content with depth.