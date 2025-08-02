DT
Aadesh heads to Western Ghats

Aadesh heads to Western Ghats

article_Author
TNS
Updated At : 06:15 AM Aug 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Aadesh Chaudhary
Aadesh Chaudhary is all set to embrace the monsoon season with travel plans. “This year, I’m planning to visit the Western Ghats, known for its lush green landscapes and breathtaking waterfalls during the monsoon season,” Aadesh shares.

The actor is looking forward to trekking through misty trails, soaking in the natural beauty, and disconnecting from the hustle of daily life. “The idea of trekking through the hills and enjoying the scenic beauty is exciting,” he adds.

Aadesh also acknowledges the challenges actors face when it comes to taking time off. “As an actor, taking out time for short breaks can be challenging, but I believe it’s crucial for rejuvenation. Even a short trip can help me unwind and come back to my work with renewed energy and focus.”

