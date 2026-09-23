Aalim Hakim makes big-screen debut in Bosco Martis' new song Paisa Phek

Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has stepped in front of the camera for the first time, marking his big-screen debut in choreographer Bosco Martis' new music video, Paisa Phek.

Set inside a lavish vintage casino, the track leans heavily on retro styling and elaborate choreography, with Hakim commanding the screen through the video's runtime.

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The project brings together two friends who have known each other for close to thirty years. Speaking about the collaboration, Hakim said, "Bosco and I share a friendship that goes back more than three decades, so being part of Paisa Phek is incredibly special to me... Stepping in front of the camera for a project like this was something new and exciting for me, but having Bosco by my side made it feel completely natural."

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Martis echoed that sentiment, describing the video as something deeper than a typical music release. "Some collaborations are special because of the work you create, and some are special because of the people you create them with... I knew he had the style, charisma and presence to own the screen, and he has brought all of that and more to the song," he said.

The song features vocals by Anurag Ranga, with lyrics written by Manav Raj. Ankan Sen directed the video.

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Paisa Phek is produced under Martis' own label, BLM Music, and is now streaming on the label's YouTube channel.