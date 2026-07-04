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Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker reunite after 25 years for sports drama ‘Lalkaar’

Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker reunite after 25 years for sports drama ‘Lalkaar’

Filming is scheduled to begin in October 2026

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:21 PM Jul 04, 2026 IST
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Ashutosh Gowariker and actor Aamir Khan. PTI file
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Twenty five years after their Oscar-nominated blockbuster Lagaan, Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker are teaming up again, and their next has a title: Lalkaar. The film has been locked in following months of anticipation around the pair’s reunion.

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The project is a sports drama inspired by the life of cricketer Lala Amarnath, independent India’s first Test captain, set against the upheaval of the 1947 Partition. Unlike Lagaan’s fictional village, this one draws from a real figure, giving it a heavier historical weight alongside its sporting core.

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The screenplay has been written by Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijat Joshi, with Excel Entertainment backing the project. Excel is run by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Pre-production is underway, and filming is scheduled to begin in October 2026.

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Aamir leads the cast, but the makers are also looking to cast another actor for the second lead, with that announcement expected at a later stage.

Amarnath remains one of Indian cricket’s most storied names, remembered as much for his batting as for his clashes with the colonial-era cricket board, which gives the film room to move beyond a straightforward sports narrative into questions of identity and survival during Partition.

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For Gowariker, it marks a return to the cricket pitch after Lagaan defined his career, while for Aamir it signals a move back toward large-scale theatrical storytelling following a more selective run of projects in recent years.

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