Aamir Khan challenges Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan, can’t wait to prove his prowess as a cricketer… watch video

Chandigarh, May 23
When it comes to Aamir Khan’s films, the pre-release excitement that the actor builds is no less than a film-worthy subject itself. Known to employ some really out-of-the-box ideas to promote his upcoming projects, Aamir is back in the game. Quite literally!
With his much-anticipated Laal Singh Chaddha around, trust him to come up with something quirky.
There is a new video shared by Star Sports India on its Instagram account. In the video, Aamir Khan says he is ready to prove his prowess as a cricketer. Aamir is flanked by former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Harbhajan Singh.
Aamir, in the video, says, “Friends, the time has come. Now I will prove to these two that I am a cricketer and they will request me ‘please, please, play cricket in our teams.”
The caption reads, “#AamirKhan is out to prove his worth as a batsman to our experts @irfanpathan_official & @harbhajan3! Can his batting win them over to make the duo go #AamirInMyTeam? Stay tuned to know what happens next! @aamirkhanproductions.”
Watch the video:
View this post on Instagram
Now, going by Aamir Khan’s style, this looks like a teaser for something big, may be around Laal Singh Chaddha or maybe it’s a new project that the actor is about to start. Let's wait for the next on this.
Laal Singh Chaddha is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump directed by Robert Zemeckis. It stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The film will release on August 11.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prolonged high temperatures could worsen inflation, hurt growth: Moody's
Over the longer term, India's highly negative credit exposur...
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
Navjot Sidhu visits Rajindra hospital for check-up amid concerns about his diet
Has been having only boiled vegetables from the jail canteen...
AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail
3 others, including his wife and son, also sentenced
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday
Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...