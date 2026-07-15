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Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan dismisses ‘love jihad’ label

Aamir Khan dismisses ‘love jihad’ label

Says neither of his former wives converted to Islam

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:30 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in early July. Gauri is Dangal superstar's third wife
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Aamir Khan has firmly rejected the "love jihad" narrative surrounding his relationship with Gauri Spratt, calling the allegations baseless.

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Speaking in an interview, the actor revealed that Gauri is a Christian and clarified that neither of his former wives, Reena Dutta nor Kiran Rao, converted to Islam during their marriages. Questioning the assumptions being made about his personal life, Aamir said the narrative being built around his relationships is far from reality.

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Aamir's remarks come amid criticism from some political leaders and religious figures over his relationship with Gauri. On Monday, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Shirsat became the second state minister, after BJP leader Nitesh Rane, to target the actor, saying Aamir could become a "brand ambassador" of "love jihad."

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It's not just politicians commenting about the Bollywood superstar's personal life.  Maulana Ibrahim Hussain, the Shahi Chief Mufti of the Muslim Personal Darul Ifta, reportedly issued a fatwa against Aamir over his marriage to Gauri, arguing that under his interpretation of Islamic law, a Muslim man cannot marry a non-Muslim woman. In a video circulating online, the cleric said, "Muslim mard ke liye, iman walon ke liye, gair Muslim se shaadi karna haraam hai," and claimed that such a marriage is sinful.

Aamir addressing the issue has ignited debate on social media, with many praising him for directly responding to the speculation and attempting to set the record straight by clarifying the facts about his past marriages and Gauri's faith.

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Aamir reportedly married wellness and beauty industry professional Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony at his Pali Hill residence in Mumbai's Bandra on July 5. The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002 and filmmaker Kiran Rao from 2005 to 2021.

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