Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan joins thousands of runners at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, calls city's spirit "amazing"

Aamir Khan joins thousands of runners at Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, calls city's spirit "amazing"

Superstar ran for the first time at the World Athletics Gold Label race, praising the enthusiasm of Mumbai as over 69,000 participants took part in the iconic event

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:33 AM Jan 18, 2026 IST
Aamir Khan (Photo/ANI)
Superstar Aamir Khan participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 for the first time on Sunday and shared how special the day felt for him. The actor joined thousands of runners on the streets of Mumbai, calling the city's energy and the marathon's enthusiasm "amazing" and deeply inspiring.

The 21st edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) saw participation from over 69,000 individuals, including more than 65,000 runners on the ground and 3,700 virtual participants. Recognised as a World Athletics Gold Label Race this year, the marathon continues to be one of India's largest running events, attracting runners from across the country and abroad to compete for a total prize money of USD 389,524.

The 'Lagaan' actor, while interacting with the media, spoke about the strong "enthusiasm" he saw all around and said the "spirit" of the marathon left a deep impact on him.

"...We are participating in it for the first time. The enthusiasm we saw made me feel that we should come here every year. Mumbai and this marathon have an amazing spirit..." Aamir said.

Accompanying the actor were his former wife, Kiran Rao, and daughter, Ira Khan, who joined him in experiencing the vibrant energy of the city and the runners.

Over the last two decades, the Tata Mumbai Marathon has become a hallmark of unity and fitness in India. It has helped foster a running culture, encouraged community participation and promoted values of hope, teamwork and perseverance. The event brings together people from all walks of life to celebrate the city's resilience and collective spirit.

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. In the film, he plays a basketball coach who trains a group of neurodivergent children. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is directed by Prasanna. It was released in theatres on June 20.

