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Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan marries longtime partner Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony

Aamir Khan marries longtime partner Gauri Spratt in intimate ceremony

The wedding is registered under the Special Marriage Act

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Ananya Verma
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:56 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt. ANI file
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Actor Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt on Sunday morning at a small ceremony with friends and family present at the actor's residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

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The first pictures from the wedding are now out, shared by Aamir Khan's official representative on Instagram.

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The wedding was registered under the Special Marriage Act.

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The 61-year-old actor had confirmed the date on July 2, telling media at the premiere of Rajkumar Hirani's ‘Pritam & Pedro’. "Yes, I am getting married on July 5th, and it is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families and some close friends."

This marks Khan's third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta. They have two children. He was later married to filmmaker Kiran Rao, with whom he shares a son, Azad.

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Gauri Spratt, an entrepreneur based in Bengaluru, has a son from her previous marriage. She was introduced publicly by Khan during his 60th birthday celebrations in 2025. The couple had known each other for long before their relationship developed.

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