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Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan may star in a superhero film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and R Balki

Aamir Khan may star in a superhero film backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and R Balki

The same director once said working with the Khans was impractical — that may be about to change

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 04:38 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan during the wedding ceremony of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok, in Mumbai, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (PTI Photo) (PTI03_05_2026_000228B)
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R Balki once said getting a film off the ground with Bollywood's biggest Khans was so difficult he would "get quite old" by the time it started. Nearly a decade later, he may finally be making one with Aamir Khan.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir is in early discussions for a large-scale superhero film with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, with Balki attached to direct. Nothing is confirmed. The script is still being written. Aamir, who rarely commits before a screenplay is locked, has shown interest but has not signed on.

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The potential collaboration is significant beyond just the genre. Aamir and Nadiadwala have been close friends for years but have never made a film together. Balki, whose career spans Cheeni Kum, Paa, Pad Man and Chup, has never ventured into superhero territory. A project that brings all three together would be a first on every count.

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The makers are expected to spend several months developing the story before production design and scale can even be discussed. Whether Aamir eventually commits will depend entirely on where the script lands.

He is already confirmed for Ashutosh Gowariker's Lalkaara, a period sports drama built around the 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, which goes on floors in November 2026. A 3 Idiots sequel with Rajkumar Hirani is also in development.

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