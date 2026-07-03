'Haan meri shaadi ho rahi hai': Aamir Khan confirms July 5 wedding with Gauri Spratt

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has confirmed that he will marry his partner, Gauri Spratt, on July 5 in an intimate ceremony at his Mumbai residence, ending weeks of speculation about their wedding.

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Speaking to the media at the screening of “Pritam and Pedro” on Thursday, Aamir said the ceremony would be a private affair attended by close family members.

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“Yes, I am getting married on July 5. It is going to be a very small, intimate wedding. We are hosting it at home with both our families. It is a very special day for us. We seek everyone’s prayers and blessings. Please pray for our happiness and a wonderful journey ahead,” the actor said.

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The wedding will be attended by close family members and friends, including the children of Aamir and Gauri from their previous relationships. The couple has chosen to keep the ceremony intimate rather than hosting a lavish Bollywood affair.

Aamir introduced Gauri to the media ahead of his 60th birthday celebrations, requesting photographers to respect her privacy by not taking her pictures. The two have known each other for nearly 25 years and rekindled their friendship recently after Aamir’s cousin, Nuzhat Khan, reintroduced them. They have reportedly been in a relationship for about a year and are now living together at Aamir’s Bandra residence.

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Originally from Bengaluru, Gauri previously worked with a leading haircare brand before moving to Mumbai, and is now associated with Aamir Khan’s production house.

The marriage marks a new chapter in Aamir’s personal life. He was first married to Reena Dutta in 1986, and the couple, who have two children, Junaid and Ira, separated in 2002.

He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005 after they grew close during the making of “Lagaan”. The couple welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan, through surrogacy in 2011 before announcing their separation in 2021. They have continued to co-parent their son and collaborate professionally.

Aamir and Gauri are set to tie the knot on July 5 in the presence of their families and loved ones.