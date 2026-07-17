Aamir Khan urges Sonam Wangchuk to end fast, clarifies ‘3 Idiots’ was never based on him

Ending a debate that has persisted for nearly two decades, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has clarified that his iconic 3 Idiots character, Phunsukh Wangdu (Rancho), was never inspired by Ladakhi innovator and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk.

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Speaking during a post-screening Q&A session at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF), Khan said neither he nor the film's creators had any knowledge of Wangchuk while the 2009 blockbuster was being written.

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"There is a misconception that 3 Idiots was based on Sonam Wangchuk's life. That is not true. When the film was being written, we had no information about Sonam Wangchuk, and I did not know him" Khan said.

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He added, "Neither Rajkumar Hirani nor Abhijat Joshi, who wrote the film, nor I knew Mr. Sonam at that time. Mr. Sonam himself has also clarified that the character was not based on him."

The actor was responding to a long-standing belief that Rancho's character was modelled on Wangchuk, whose work in education and innovation later gained international recognition. The speculation resurfaced recently after Khan's 3 Idiots co-star Omi Vaidya, who played Chatur Ramalingam, shared a viral video supporting Wangchuk's ongoing protest and referred to the character as being based on the activist.

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Addressing the video, Khan said, "I saw the video of Chatur saying that, but he is wrong. Maybe that is what Chatur (Om Vaidya) was thinking."

Despite rejecting the claim, Khan was emphatic in praising Wangchuk's contributions.

"The work Sonam Wangchuk is doing is absolutely right. He doesn't have to be based on a character from 3 Idiots for us to respect him," he said.

Khan also expressed deep concern over Wangchuk's health, as the education reformer continues his indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

"I think all of us are very concerned for his health and his life. We hope that he ends his fast and looks after his health," the actor said.

Wangchuk launched the hunger strike demanding systemic educational reforms and accountability in the wake of the nationwide outrage over the NEET examination paper leak controversy. The hunger strike entered its 20th day on Friday.

According to those associated with the protest, the 59-year-old reformer has lost nearly 8-9 kilograms since beginning the fast. Doctors monitoring his condition have reportedly raised concerns over falling blood pressure and blood sugar levels, prompting appeals from supporters and public figures for him to end the fast.