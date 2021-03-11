Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple a day before release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Chandigarh, August 10
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar a day before the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-led 1994 Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump".
"I'm really nervous about the release. I have not slept for 48 hours... My brain is in overdrive. I play chess online, read books to keep myself busy. I guess I can only sleep after 11th August. I believe both Advait Chandan (director) and I will sleep like a log post the release of the film," the 57-year-old actor said at an event a day before.
Written by Atul Kulkarni, "Laal Singh Chaddha" also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.
Internet users have been trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter, urging everyone to not watch the movie. Reason? Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement he made in the past is being circulated while a few of Kareena's controversial statements from the past too have been dug up by haters.
Aamir Khan on the boycott hashtag trending spoke to media in a group media event urging fans to watch his films. "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way," he was quoted as saying.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Government accepts Dr Raj Bahadur's resignation as Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences
Resignation sent to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit for final a...
3 soldiers killed in suicide attack at J-K's Rajouri army base; 2 terrorists gunned down
The attack comes days ahead of the celebration of the 75th I...
China puts hold on proposal by US and India to blacklist JEM chief Masood Azhar's brother
Abdul Rauf Azhar, born in 1974 in Pakistan, was sanctioned b...
Kejriwal giving ‘perverse twist’ to debate on freebies: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
'Health and education have never been called freebies,' she ...