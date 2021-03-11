Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple a day before release of 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 10

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan on Wednesday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar a day before the release of his much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film is Hindi remake of Tom Hanks-led 1994 Hollywood classic "Forrest Gump".

"I'm really nervous about the release. I have not slept for 48 hours... My brain is in overdrive. I play chess online, read books to keep myself busy. I guess I can only sleep after 11th August. I believe both Advait Chandan (director) and I will sleep like a log post the release of the film," the 57-year-old actor said at an event a day before.

Written by Atul Kulkarni, "Laal Singh Chaddha" also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Internet users have been trending #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha on Twitter, urging everyone to not watch the movie. Reason? Aamir Khan's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement he made in the past is being circulated while a few of Kareena's controversial statements from the past too have been dug up by haters.

Aamir Khan on the boycott hashtag trending spoke to media in a group media event urging fans to watch his films. "Yes, I feel sad. Also, I feel sad that some of the people who are saying this, in their hearts, they believe that I am someone who doesn't like India. In their hearts, they believe, but it is untrue. I really love the country... That's how I am. It is rather unfortunate that some people feel that way," he was quoted as saying.

