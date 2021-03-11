Aamir Khan visits the Golden Temple

Aamir Khan, who is all geared up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, took some time off the movie’s promotional schedule to seek blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, alongside his co-star Mona Singh, who essays the role of his mother in the film. The much-anticipated film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead role, alongside South-Indian star Naga Chaitanya. Earlier, Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh also paid tributes to Indian war heroes at the National War Memorial in Delhi. The film hits the cinemas today (August 11).

— TMS