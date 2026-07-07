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Home / Entertainment / Aamir Khan's Big Blended family

Aamir Khan's Big Blended family

From his children with Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to Gauri Spratt's son, Aamir Khan's intimate wedding celebrated love, acceptance and a modern family bond

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 12:47 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and wellness sector professional Gauri Spratt during their wedding ceremony, in Mumbai. The wedding celebration brought their blended family into the spotlight.
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Aamir Khan's wedding to Gauri Spratt was not just the beginning of a new chapter in his personal life—it also brought together the different branches of his family, reflecting a bond built on acceptance, respect and togetherness. While the ceremony itself was intentionally intimate, it stood out for bringing together children from different chapters of the couple's lives under one roof.

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Hosted at the actor's Mumbai residence, the celebration was attended by close friends and family. Rather than making headlines for extravagance, the occasion drew attention for the easy camaraderie shared by those closest to the couple, reflecting a modern family dynamic built on acceptance and co-parenting.

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Over the years, Aamir has shared different phases of his personal life. He married Reena Dutta pretty young at 21. The duo has two children Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao at the age of 40, and together they welcomed their son, Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy. Following their separation, the two have continued to co-parent Azad while maintaining a cordial relationship. Gauri Spratt also has a son from her previous marriage, making this a family that now includes four children.

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Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan and other family members pose for a picture with the newly married couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their wedding ceremony, in Mumbai

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan and other family members pose for a picture with the newly married couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare at their wedding ceremony, in Mumbai

The wedding reportedly saw all four children come together to celebrate the couple's new beginning. From Junaid and Ira (and her husband Nupur Shikhare) to Azad and Gauri's son, the younger members of the family became an integral part of the ceremony, turning the occasion into a celebration that extended well beyond the bride and groom.

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With the first photo of the newlyweds had Gauri Spratt’s son, sitting between the elated couple, the spotlight remained on the presence of the children, whose participation became one of the most talked-about aspects of the intimate ceremony. The guest list reflected the couple's preference for a close-knit celebration, with a select group of friends from the film fraternity and other walks of life joining them for the occasion.

At a time when celebrity weddings are often defined by grandeur, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt chose a celebration rooted in simplicity and family. More than a wedding, it became a reminder that relationships can evolve with grace, and that families today are often shaped not just by marriage, but by understanding, shared responsibilities and enduring bonds.

Gauri Spratt: The new chapter in Aamir Khan's life

Unlike Aamir Khan's former wives, Reena Dutta and filmmaker Kiran Rao, who were both closely associated with the film industry, Gauri Spratt comes from a non-film background. The Bengaluru-based entrepreneur comes from a multicultural family, her father, Robert, has Tamil-British roots, while her mother, Rita, is of Punjabi-Irish descent.  She also has a son from a previous marriage, making Aamir and Gauri's union the coming together of a blended family of four children.

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