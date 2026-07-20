After days of social media buzzing with concern over his health, the Bollywood superstar finally responded — but in classic Salman style. Instead of issuing a formal clarification, he posted a fresh set of stylish photos on Instagram with the cheeky caption, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?" ("How is everyone's health?"), leaving fans convinced it was his playful way of trolling the endless speculation.

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The timing couldn't have been more interesting. Just days ago, Salman attended a public event where videos and photos of him quickly went viral. Eagle-eyed fans flooded social media, pointing out that the actor looked noticeably leaner, tired and exhausted, sparking a wave of health rumours and well-wishes.

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Now, with one cryptic caption, Salman seems to have flipped the conversation entirely.

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In the new pictures, the superstar looks relaxed and confident, posing casually in laid-back outfits and stylish hats. His comments section instantly turned into a party, with fans praising his sense of humour and celebrating what many saw as his witty response to the gossip. Actress Mahhi Vij also joined the fun, commenting, "toooo goooodddddd" along with laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Salman is keeping fans excited on the work front too. Earlier this month, he teased his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace by sharing a striking photo of himself flaunting a ripped physique amid nature, simply captioning it, "MAATRUBHUMI."

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Produced under Salman Khan Films and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also stars Chitrangada Singh. Although it was originally expected to hit theatres in April, its release was postponed, and fans are still waiting for the makers to announce the new release date.