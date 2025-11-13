DT
Home / Entertainment / 'Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye': Sunny Deol loses cool at paparazzi outside home as Dharmendra recovers

‘Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye’: Sunny Deol loses cool at paparazzi outside home as Dharmendra recovers

The outburst reflected Sunny’s frustration with the constant media intrusion during his father’s recovery

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:04 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
video grab.
Actor Sunny Deol lost his temper at the paparazzi gathered outside his Mumbai residence on Thursday morning.

The actor has been spending most of his time with his father, veteran star Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a health scare.

According to onlookers, Sunny appeared visibly upset as photographers crowded near the family’s home. Folding his hands, he confronted the paparazzi, saying, “Aap logon ko sharam aani chahiye, aapke ghar mein ma-baap hain. Aapke bachche hain, sharam nahi aati?” (You should be ashamed. You have parents and children at home — don’t you have any shame?).

The outburst reflected Sunny’s frustration with the constant media intrusion during his father’s recovery. Known for his generally calm and courteous demeanour, the actor appeared emotional and protective, emphasising the need for peace and privacy around the ailing 89-year-old star.

After a video of the incident went viral, many fans expressed support for Sunny on social media, commending him for standing up for his family. Users criticised the paparazzi for their insensitivity and urged them to respect the Deols’ privacy during this difficult time.

Dharmendra, who had been under treatment for several days, is now recuperating at home. His daughter Esha Deol recently assured fans that their father’s condition is stable and dismissed rumors about his health. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy,” she wrote in a social media post.

Sources close to the family shared that Dharmendra was admitted last month for a routine check-up and continues to remain under observation. The family and his team have requested fans to keep him in their prayers as he recovers.

