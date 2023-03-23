AAP MP Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra spotted together; spark dating rumours

Mumbai, March 23
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who was last seen in 'Uunchai', was recently spotted with Raghav Chadha - the Rajya Sabha MP. She went out on a dinner with the politician earlier, and met him again for a 'lunch date' on Thursday.
While the two earlier had dinner at Westin hotel in the Goregaon area of Mumbai, they had lunch at a Bandra restaurant.
Videos of their lunch meet-up have been doing rounds on social media with Internet users speculating if something is brewing between them. In the video, while Raghav can be seen sitting in his car, Parineeti can be dressed in black casual wear. She greets the paparazzi stationed at the restaurant and then proceeds to sit in the car. Chadha sported a formal shirt and pant.
Parineeti is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and has been working in Bollywood since 2011. In her 12 years of career so far, she has done films like 'Ishaqzaade', 'Ladies vs Ricky Bahl', 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Hasee Toh Phasee', 'Golmaal Again' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.
Raghav is the youngest Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Punjab.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti has 'Chamkila' and 'Capsule Gill' in the pipeline.
IANS
