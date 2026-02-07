A$AP Rocky on marriage to Rihanna

Rapper A$AP Rocky, during a recent television appearance, avoided confirming details about his relationship with singer Rihanna after a young student asked whether the couple was married.

Rocky appeared on the recent episode of Julian Shapiro-Barnum’s Celebrity Substitute, a series in which public school students interview celebrities. During the episode, a child asked the rapper whether he was married to Rihanna.

“That’s an interesting question that you asked,” Rocky replied, before jokingly suggesting that the student might prefer the singer to take his place. “You want Rihanna, huh? Well you got me today,” he added.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, and Rihanna went public with their relationship in 2020. They share three children, sons RZA Athelston, Riot Rose and Rocki Irish.

During the Celebrity Substitute episode, Rocky also spoke about raising his children in a music-filled household. He said he and Rihanna introduce their kids to a wide range of genres, including Michael Jackson, the Beatles, reggae and psychedelic music.

“I play my children all sorts of genres, so from Michael Jackson’s old, classic stuff to psychedelic music and the Beatles, of course, right? A lot of reggae,” he said. “We live in a musical household, so it’s very diverse.” Earlier this month, Rocky recalled meeting Rihanna for the first time during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He said they met outside a New York City nightclub before he became famous, describing the encounter as memorable.

“She was obviously Rihanna. And I couldn’t get in! The bouncers didn’t want to let me in,” Rocky said. “I was with my friend, the late, great Virgil Abloh and Matthew Williams, and we kinda was getting into it with the bouncers and she came out and we locked eyes right away. I was just like, in a daze.”

Rocky is currently celebrating the release of his fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart on January 16.