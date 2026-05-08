Aashka Goradia, Brent Goble welcome second child

Television actor Aashka Goradia and her husband and entrepreneur Brent Goble, have embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed another baby boy.

Advertisement

The couple shared the news on Friday with a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles. They named him Richard Theodore Goble.

Advertisement

“Coming into our hearts on 1 May, 2026. We announce Richard Theodore Goble.Once again...And with another son, comes a new bond of brotherhood for William Alexander. Two boys..oh the adventures that await,” read the caption of the post.

Advertisement

It featured a picture of their son and the couple.

The actor, known for shows such as “Kkusum” and “Laagi Tujhse Lagan”, tied the knot with Goble in 2017. They also participated in the eighth season of “Nach Baliye”, a celebrity couple dance reality TV series.

Advertisement

They welcomed their first son, William Alexander, in 2023.