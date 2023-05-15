Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh bag lead roles in ‘Neerja…Ek Nayi Pehchaan’

Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan, a heartwarming family drama, revolves around the story of a mother’s (played by Sneha Wagh) love for her daughter Neerja, despite living in Kolkata’s infamous red-light district — Sonagacchi. The show also depicts the journey of a young man named Abeer, who, despite growing up in a privileged background, faces unexpected challenges that really test his character and resilience.
Actors Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh have been roped in to play the roles of Neerja and Abeer, respectively.
Aastha Sharma says, “I’m ecstatic to be portraying the character of Neerja, a young and innocent daughter who is blessed to have a loving and protective mother. Neerja’s journey is one of hope, courage and determination, and I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to bring her story to life.” Rajveer Singh adds, “I feel honoured to be a part of Neerja, a show that presents a heartwarming story. The character of Abeer, which I will be portraying, is from a privileged background, whereas Neerja comes from a less privileged one. It’s fascinating to see how the show beautifully illustrates the impact individuals from different socio-economic backgrounds can have on each other. I’m excited to bring this tale of love and the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity to viewers, and I hope it inspires them as much as it has inspired me.”
