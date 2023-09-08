Aastha Sharma borrows inspiration from Kamal Haasan's movie Sadma for Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Aastha Sharma from Colors’ Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan borrowed inspiration from the iconic character of Somu played by legendary actor Kamal Haasan in Sadma.

Sharing her thoughts about her homage to Kamal Haasan, Aastha says, “I’m honoured that through this show I got to pay tribute to Kamal Haasan’s heart-wrenching scene in Sadma. Who hasn’t cried copious tears as Kamal Haasan tries to revive Sridevi’s memory in the film? The narrative of our show has arrived at an interesting crossroads where all the love Abeer once had for Neerja seems lost. After coming this far and leaving her life in Sonagachi behind, she fears she will be compelled to go back to the ill-famed place. With all these developments in the story, I can’t wait for the audience to find out what happens next.”