Aastha Sharma borrows inspiration from Kamal Haasan's movie Sadma for Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Aastha Sharma from Colors’ Neerja...Ek Nayi Pehchaan borrowed inspiration from the iconic character of Somu played by legendary actor Kamal Haasan in Sadma.
Sharing her thoughts about her homage to Kamal Haasan, Aastha says, “I’m honoured that through this show I got to pay tribute to Kamal Haasan’s heart-wrenching scene in Sadma. Who hasn’t cried copious tears as Kamal Haasan tries to revive Sridevi’s memory in the film? The narrative of our show has arrived at an interesting crossroads where all the love Abeer once had for Neerja seems lost. After coming this far and leaving her life in Sonagachi behind, she fears she will be compelled to go back to the ill-famed place. With all these developments in the story, I can’t wait for the audience to find out what happens next.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...