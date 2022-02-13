'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai' teaser from 'Jhund' smoulders with raw energy

Mumbai, February 13
The makers of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer 'Jhund' released the teaser of the film's first song 'Aaya Ye Jhund Hai' on Sunday.
Nagraj Manjule the director of the film has yet again collaborated with the music director duo Ajay-Atul for his film after their last successful association of 'Sairat'.
The 20-second teaser starts off with a gang of young boys and a girl walking on the streets with sports accessories in their hand which may easily double up as weapons in case of an escalation. The teaser makes heavy use of rustic sounds with melodic chants and a siren that blends seamlessly with the raw energy that the song wishes to portray.
Watch the teaser shared by Amitabh Bachchan:
In addition, 'Jhund', which is based on the life of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, the film also stars 'Sairat' fame Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru.
The film, written and directed by Nagraj Manjule, tells the story of a professor (Amitabh Bachchan) who motivates the street children to form a football team.
It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni and Meenu Arora under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment Pvt.Ltd and Aatpat Films.
The film is scheduled for release on March 4, 2022.
IANS
