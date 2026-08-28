Ab Akkha India Kehelga with Anil Kapoor! Star Plus' India Ke Top 1% to premiere on 19th September at 8 PM

Weekends are about to get a whole lot more exciting as India Ke Top 1% premieres on Star Plus on 19th September at 8 PM. Hosted by the ever-jhakaas Anil Kapoor, this one-of-a-kind reality show will bring 100 participants together for 13 increasingly surprising rounds. Each player will begin with ₹1 lakh, but every slip-up will add to the collective prize pot, taking it all the way up to a whopping ₹1 crore. Inspired by the globally popular format The 1% Club, the show will feature fun challenges drawn from everyday life, playful pahelis, and interesting twists. With Anil Kapoor bringing his signature energy to the stage, India Ke Top 1% is all set to become India’s refreshingly new weekend obsession.

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Speaking about the show India Ke Top 1%, Anil Kapoor shares, “I recently completed a couple of mock shoots for India Ke Top 1%, and I can already say that it is one of the most exciting projects I have taken up in recent times. Interacting with 100 participants and discovering their unique stories brings an incredible energy to the set.

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The best part is that it's not just the participants who play the game - all of India can play along while watching the show on Star Plus or JioHotstar. From dada-dadi and saas-bahu to the youngest members, the entire family will be guessing, competing and laughing together. Ab har weekend hoga aur bhi mazedaar jab akkha India ek saath khelega mere saath!”

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