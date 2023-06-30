Abdu Rozik will enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant

Abdu Rozik is all set to make an entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Bigg Boss OTT fans can now enjoy watching him round-the-clock on the live feed available on JioCinema. He was previously part of Season 16 of Bigg Boss.
Bigg Boss OTT 2 is streaming on JioCinema. The audience can tune in at 9 pm daily to watch the episodes while they have access to the 24 hour live stream from the Bigg Boss house.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...