Abdu Rozik will enter Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant

Abdu Rozik is all set to make an entry into the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. Bigg Boss OTT fans can now enjoy watching him round-the-clock on the live feed available on JioCinema. He was previously part of Season 16 of Bigg Boss.

