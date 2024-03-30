‘Abhi to madam…’: When Kapil Sharma was asked to invite his wife Ginni Chatrath on his comedy show

Chandigarh, March 30
Known for his comedy, Kapil Sharma is set to make a return with his latest venture, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show,’ slated for its premiere on Netflix on March 30.
The first episode of this show will feature the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Fans are also eagerly anticipating the reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover.
In a recent Ask Me Anything session ahead of the show’s premiere, Kapil Sharma engaged with his fans on Instagram. Among them, a fan expressed their desire to see Kapil’s wife, Ginni Chatrath, as a guest on the show.
Kapil replied to the request, hinting at the possibility of Ginni’s appearance and said, “Noted. R u listening? Ginni Chatrath.”
Following this, he shared a teaser clip from the premiere episode, showcasing a rib-tickling exchange between Ginni and himself. Their banter around the topic of parenthood, left the audience in splits.
Kapil captioned the video, “Abhi to madam sirf shoot dekhne aayi thi. guest ban k aayi to kya karegi (She had just come to see the shoot. What will she do if invited as a guest?)”
