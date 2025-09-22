Abhishek takes a leap

Creative director, writer and filmmaker Abhishek Pathak has built a career spanning more than 14 years across television, OTT, and audio storytelling. Reflecting on the defining moments of his career, he says, “One of the biggest milestones in my career has been writing for CID and Aahat.” He adds, "Another landmark has been working with Ekta Kapoor.”

Sharing his body of work as a writer, he recalls, “I began my writing journey with Gutur Gu, India’s first silent comedy show on Sab TV. From there, I went on to write for some of the most iconic and long-running shows on Indian television, including CID and Aahat.”

Now, having explored these different platforms, my next big step is to dive into films. Naani Ki Kahani marks the beginning of this new journey, and I’m excited to explore the cinematic world.”