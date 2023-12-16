AbRam does dad Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose at annual function; SRK, Gauri Khan can't contain their joy: Watch

ANI
Mumbai, December 16
There's nothing more special for parents than seeing their children take centrestage at their school function. A similar thing happened to actor Shah Rukh Khan on Friday evening.
SRK's youngest son AbRam performed at his school's annual day function and his cute performance undoubtedly elicited claps and cheers from the audience.
In the viral clips, AbRam could be seen giving hugs to fellow mates of the play. Interestingly, when AbRam said, "Give me a hug, I love hugs," the 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Jayenge' tune started playing in the background. The filmy twist did not end here.
AbRam made sure to imitate his father's signature SRK pose before giving hugs to his classmates.
Take a look at the clips shared by SRK's fan club 'SRK Universe'.
Here's a video that shows SRK and AbRam doing the same pose:
Shah Rukh and Gauri, who were sitting in the audience, literally beamed with pride seeing their little one's performance. The couple was also accompanied by their daughter Suhana Khan, who was proudly capturing the moments on her phone.
Here's a video of their reaction to AbRam's performance:
Overflowing emotions and immense pride watching AbRam Khan's performance-SRK's heartwarming moment! ♥️@iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #AbRamKhan #Dunki #SRK pic.twitter.com/TKlZYDJ9pM— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 15, 2023
AbRam's performance also garnered a lot of praise from the fans of SRK.
"How cute....he is SRK's xerox copy," a social media user wrote.
"Hahhaha that SRK's signature pose. Adorable moment," another one wrote.
The video has taken the Internet by storm.
Shah Rukh and Gauri had turned parents to AbRam in 2013 through surrogacy. In an interaction with the media in 2013, after his son's birth, he had explained the meaning of AbRam.
He had said, "AbRam is a Jewish connotation of Hazrat Ibrahim, so I think it is a good mix....It sounds very nice with the name of Hindu god Ram in it."
