Abrar Qazi talks about his idol—Shah Rukh Khan

The lead actor, Abrar Qazi, from Zee TV’s show Kumkum Bhagya is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character, Rajvansh. Every actor has an inspiration in his life, and Abrar’s inspiration is none other than the Badshah of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan.
In fact, it is because of King Khan that Abrar pursued his career in acting. He has been following SRK’s movies, and his journey into the industry has truly inspired him to become an actor.
Abrar says, “Since my childhood, I have been a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Every role that I have played in my career, I have drawn inspiration from Shah Rukh sir, the movies he has worked in, and the characters he has portrayed. He is my ideal and my ‘guru’ in this entertainment industry. His journey from becoming a television actor to Bollywood’s King Khan is truly motivational for me. My parents have always supported my decision, and now playing the role of Rajvansh Malhotra is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality. I am really happy with the way my journey is panning out.”
