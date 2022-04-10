Academy's Oscars ban on Smith can't stop his future noms, wins

Best Actor Oscar winner Will Smith on Friday accepted the decision of the Board of Governors for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences to ban him from all Academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.
Smith, who resigned from the Academy last week, replied soon after in a statement, saying: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.” In a statement issued after its 54-member Board of Governors took the call, the Academy noted: “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage.”
Reporting on the Academy’s action, Variety observed: “The organisation did not have too many other options to impose, especially with Smith’s membership now no longer active following his resignation.” It added: “His resignation and barring from future telecasts does not preclude him from being nominated or even winning future Academy Awards during that time.” —IANS
