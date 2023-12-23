Acclaimed classical singer Rashid Khan hospitalised

Kolkata, December 23
Acclaimed classical singer Rashid Khan was admitted at a private hospital in south Kolkata on Saturday as his medical conditions turned critical. He is 55.
Sources aware of the development said that the singer of the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, had been suffering from prostate cancer for quite some time and he has even undergone treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a later stage, he preferred to continue with his treatment in Kolkata only.
As per the latest information available, his condition is critical, though there had not been any further deterioration in his medical conditions.
Sources said that despite his ailment, there was hardly any change in Khan’s routine especially with regard to his daily practice of classical music.
His routine starts at 4 am.
His musical career started when he was 11 years old. He hailed from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana, which has its origin in Mehboob Khan and his son Inyat Hussain Khan. Though mainly acclaimed as a classical singer, Rashid Khan’s fusion and film number also received accolades.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-affiliated merchant ship hit by unmanned aerial vehicle off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship
Fire on the ship extinguished without crew casualties, says ...
43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended
SSP J Elenchezian has been appointed the investigating offic...
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch, Rajouri as anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Motivational speaker Vivek Bindra accused of beating up wife hours after marriage
The police say they are investigating the allegations and wi...
Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US
Was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third conv...