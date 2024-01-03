Acknowledging the magic

Aditi Rao Hydari has shared a love-struck picture with Siddharth from their New Year getaway, sharing how blessed, happy and grateful she is with the Rang De Basanti actor.
Aditi and Siddharth are reportedly in a relationship for the past few years, but they had not made it official. They worked together in the Telugu romantic action drama Maha Samudram.
However, now on the occasion of New Year, Aditi dropped a picture with her beau, leaving everyone in awe of the couple. The Murder 3 actress wrote, “Happy, blessed grateful to magic, happiness, love, laughter unicorns rainbows and fairy dust #happynewyear to you all 2024”.
Siddharth was earlier married to Meghna. The couple had announced separation in January 2007. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in Tamil movie Chithha. He next has Indian 2 and Test in the pipeline.
While, Aditi last appeared in Tamil movie Hey Sinamika. She will be seen in Gandhi Talks and Lioness.
