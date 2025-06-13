Acting made me stronger: Sadia Khateeb

When Sadia Khateeb steps into a role, she doesn’t merely act—she lives, breathes, and becomes the character. In The Diplomat, her portrayal of Uzma, a woman caught in the whirlpool of real-life trauma and resilience, has proved that. And for Sadia, that process was transformative.

The young actress from Kashmir, first seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Shikara, opens up about the evolution between her two landmark roles, her artistic instincts, and the emotional toll (and triumph) of telling a story rooted in real events.

“When I auditioned for The Diplomat, I had only two scenes,” Sadia shares. “There was no script, no backstory. I didn’t try to act, I just responded instinctively, as if I were in Uzma’s place.” That raw, natural approach became the foundation of a deeply affecting performance.

Director Shivam Nair encouraged her not to research Uzma or mimic her, but to find the truth of her within herself. “That honesty allowed me to connect on a deeper level. The emotions weren’t fabricated. They came from a real place inside me.”

Sadia admits that detaching from Uzma wasn’t easy. “Even after we wrapped up, I couldn’t leave Uzma’s world behind.” The most emotionally harrowing scene, she says, was the Buner sequence. “It haunted me. I remember telling Uzma ji, ‘If I felt this much pain portraying it, I can’t imagine how you lived through it.’” It took a month in Srinagar—and the quiet strength of her parents—for her to begin healing.

Despite the intensity of the story, Sadia found joy and inspiration on the sets, especially in sharing screen space with John Abraham. “He’s someone I’ve always admired,” she says. “What struck me was his humility and his passion. Even off-camera, he was fully present, giving cues with the same commitment. It taught me how important it is to love the craft, no matter where you are in your career.”

Sadia’s debut in Shikara was tender and introspective—an experience she calls ‘a lesson in peace and softness’. But The Diplomat? “It shook me,” she admits. “It made me stronger, more fearless. Like a workout that breaks you and rebuilds you. As a woman and as an artist, I’ve grown so much.”

That growth has changed her filter for choosing roles. “I was always selective,” she explains. “But now, I’m hungrier for characters that push me further.”

Sadia’s casting in The Diplomat came down to a moment she still treasures. “I finished my audition and my casting director, Jogi, just turned around and said, ‘See you on set.’ He said it so casually, but it stayed with me. That moment felt like magic.”

She credits Vidhu Vinod Chopra for igniting that magic in the first place. “Everything I know—about being present, understanding the camera, using my eyes—I learned from him on the set of Shikara. His mentorship shaped how I approach every role.”

Praise for The Diplomat has poured in from critics and audiences alike. Her parents were proud, but her father’s words lingered most. “He said, ‘You did well—but you’re capable of more.’ That was so motivating. It made me want to keep striving.”

When it comes to feedback, Sadia listens carefully. “I reflect on what’s constructive, but I don’t carry every opinion with me. I move on, I grow.”

Asked what she hopes young women take away from The Diplomat, Sadia doesn’t hesitate. “Courage,” she says. “The kind that comes when you have no options, but still move forward. That’s what stayed with me, and I hope it stays with them too.”

And what has the process of acting added to her self-discovery? “Acting has made me mentally stronger. I didn’t realise how resilient I was until I stepped into these intense roles.”

Though acting came to her by ‘destiny’, Sadia sees it as a long-term journey—one that keeps evolving. “I want to explore everything—period dramas, hardcore romance, even comedy. I think comedy really suits who I am. And yes, I’d love to be a Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine. All that grandeur and grace. I’d love to experience that.”

“Success, for me, is creative satisfaction first,” she says with conviction. “Then critical appreciation. And yes, box office success too—it means the story connected with people. I want all three. That’s balance.”

As for the industry, Sadia sees it slowly shifting toward more nuanced, women-led narratives. “We’re getting there. Stories like The Diplomat are proof that audiences are ready. Writers just need to keep writing them.”