Action time

ANI

After the massive success of KGF: Chapter 2, actor Yash is all set to return to the big screen. On Friday, Yash announced the title of his next film with a special teaser video. Yash’s next film is titled Toxic: A Fairy Tale of Grown-ups. Taking to Instagram, Yash shared a post which he captioned, “What you seek is seeking you — Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.”

Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is all set to hit the theatres on April 10, 2025. It will be an action film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia. Soon after Yash shared the official announcement video, fans swamped down the comments’ section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

